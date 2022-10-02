Family Federation celebrates 40 years in Solomon Islands

Advertise with Islandsun

THE Family Federation for World Peace and Unification celebrated 40 years of outreach in the Solomon Islands.

Founded by Korean religious leader, Reverend Moon and his wife, the family federation has grown over the years with a sizeable membership and a local school here in Honiara.

To mark its 40th Anniversary, a day long event was held at the New Hope Academy School ground.

The event was well attended with the Premier of Guadalcanal Province unveiling a plaque to honor the existence of the federation in the country.

Premier of Guadalcanal, Francis Sade and his wife unveiling the plaque

The first missionary to the Solomon Islands, Susan Dale Crostwaite arrived in the country on August 1982. Three months later she went back to her home country in Australia after issues with her Visa.

Two years later, another missionary, Beat Z Rotz came to witness and in doing so founded the first member of Solomon Islands, Nellie Masuku.

Federation religious leader, Arnold Albert Fika emphasized that the goal of the early missionaries was to reach out the communities, in particular on education.

The Premier of Guadalcanal and the two Members of Parliament who attended the event

Fika said since Mrs Masuku from Choiseul, became the first Solomon Islander to be a member of the federation, the organization has expanded to more than 300 active members in the country.

He further explained that the education goal of the federation was realized in 2011 after it established the New Hope Academy at Town Ground.

“It has now expanded from Early Childhood Education to a fully operational Primary School strand,” he added.

The 40th Anniversary celebrations yesterday was used as an occasion to highlight the legacy of the federation and the work it has been doing to young students and parents who attended the event.

Young students of New Hope Academy

“We want to show to our children and the next generation, what kind of investment past missionaries have done on our shores and the fruits we are enjoying,” Rev Fika added.

An emotional Nellie Masuku spoke of her journey that started in her home village of Choiseul to becoming the pioneer local missionary in the Solomon Islands since her conversion decades ago.

Her journey with the federation was cemented after she also took part in one of the mass wedding ceremonies presided over by Reverend moon. She was married off to her partner, Mr Masuku who is originally from Africa but has since lived here in the Solomon Islands assisting his wife in their mission work.

The events from yesterday included students showcasing their traditional dance as well as performances from the youth members of the family federation. A feast was also prepared for those that attended.

Other important people who attended the event included the Member of Parliament for East Honiara, Douglas Ete and Member of Parliament for West Makira, Derick Manua’ari.