Fake death case moved to July 12

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

THE case of a man alleged of obtaining money by faking his death has been adjourned for July 12 for mention.

Peter Fakaia is accused of faking his own death and obtaining $76,000 from a local pharmacist in Honiara in 2019.

Fakaia’s case was mentioned in court yesterday and the court was informed that prosecution intended to make an application to vacate the trial date.

Presiding Principal Magistrate Felix Hollison adjourned the case to July 12 so that prosecution can make a proper submission to vacate trial date.

Prosecution said the accused sought medication at the People’s Pharmacy at the Kwaimani building at Kukum, after taking his medication he then left; however, the next day he returned to the pharmacy complaining that he had allergies with the medication.

He was then given another medication and advised to see a doctor.

On September 23 at about 8am, the complainant received a call through his office phone by a person who purported himself as the accused’s brother-in-law.

The complainant was informed by the accused’s brother-law that the accused he diagnosed had died at the National Referral Hospital and was at the morgue.

The accused’s brother-in-law then allegedly demanded a compensation of $10,000 for the cause of the death.

The complainant in total allegedly gave $76,000 to the so-called relatives of the accused.

On September 26 police were alerted about the incident and police arrested a person who came to collect the last portion of money requested for the accused’s death.

Using the accused’s alleged associates; police finally arrested the accused after halting him in his vehicle at the Ranadi roundabout.

Office of the Director Public Prosecution appears for the crown on the case.