DRUG HOTSPOT IDENTIFIED

Auki police to crackdown on hotspot areas for drugs in Auki

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

AUKI police are working with Malaita provincial government to crackdown on identified areas for drugs and other unlawful activities in Auki town.

This is part of a collaboration between the two institutions to try and tackle rife of illegal activities in and around Auki.

Supervising PPC Malaita, superintendent Lesley Kili there were certain areas identified to be the hotspot for selling of marijuana and kwaso within Auki.

“We identified the locations and we have been dealing with them.

“Also, there are certain locations that total demolition of houses in order to address the matter.

“Like one area was long the street leading to Auki central market and we are waiting for approval from the Planning division from MPG to carry out the order,” he said.

Kili said police also continue to gather reports on illegal activities like kwaso brewing in and around Auki and they will get there soon.

He said these activities have contributed a lot to unlawful happenings in Auki where children, girls, women and communities continue to be affected.

Kili warned those who are involving in the unlawful activities to understand that they are violating the law and their actions won’t be tolerated.