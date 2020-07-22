Djokovic’s case still with DPP

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

THE case against the Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff, Robson Djokovic, is still with the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Deputy Director of Public Prosecution Andrew Kelesi confirmed this yesterday saying they are still working on the appropriate advice they will give to police before a formal charge can be laid.

“After we finish with the file then we send it back to the police,” Mr Kelesi said.

The focus of police investigation is on Djokovic’s citizenship and his registration to vote in last year’s National General Election.

Other information also revealed that he has been issued two-year exemption visas since 2013 to work and live here.

His current exemption visa was issued in April this year, and will expire in May 2021.

Police launched the investigation after complaints were made by the Opposition.

The office of the Public Prosecution is still without a Director and last week the Opposition called on the Attorney General to recuse himself from the issue.

This is because in the absence of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) the duties and responsibilities of the DPP automatically falls on the Attorney General.

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs Dr Paul Mae confirmed yesterday that a Director will be sworn in this week.

“We have directors all lined up for swearing-in before the GG sometimes this week.

“We will release more details after their swearing in,” Mr Mae said.

Advertisements

Share this: Tweet







WhatsApp

Print

