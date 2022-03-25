Djokovic: it’s a draft

Share

By EDDIE OSIFELO

A Framework Agreement between Peoples Republic of China and Solomon Islands Government that leaked on social media yesterday is just a ‘draft’.

Chief of Staff, Robson Djokovic confirmed this and urged media to be cautious when publishing articles on national security.

Djokovic said it is still a working progress and has not reach the Cabinet for deliberation on it.

He said this is something Government cannot hide but will inform the nation later after Cabinet deliberate on it.

“When this draft is put up in social media, it creates a lot of speculation.

“You can have your opinions and views but factual information is vital to go out,” he added.

According to Article one on the scope of cooperation on the draft paper, it states that Solomon Islands may, according to its own needs, request China to send police, armed police, military personnel, and other law enforcement and armed forces to Solomon Islands to assist in maintaining social order, protecting people’s lives and property, providing humanitarian assistance, carrying out disaster response, or providing assistance on other tasks agreed upon by the Parties; China may according to its own needs with the consent of Solomon Islands, make ship visits to, carry out logistical replenishment in, and have stopover and transition in Solomon Islands, and the relevant forces of China can be used to protect the safety of Chinese personnel and major projects in Solomon Islands.

Police Commissioner, Mostyn Mangau told media on Wednesday that they have two separate programmes with donor partners namely Australia and PRC.

Mangau said their programme with PRC runs on public order management while the programme with Australia focuses on advance capability with Police Response Team.

The Opposition office states it will response to the draft agreement later.