DJOKOVIC HITS BACK

Advertise with Islandsun

Share



‘Opposition is looking for a scapegoat’

By EDDIE OSIFELO

ROBSON Djokovic has hit back at the latest attack launched against him and his employment with the Government by an appointee within the Opposition office.

The chief of staff within the Office of the Prime Minister and Cabinet was responding to George Kosui, an economist working with Opposition leader Mathew Wale.

Kosui had question why Djokovic, who is also a nephew of Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, is still being engaged by the government when he has a criminal record.

But Djokovic said Kosui was simply repeating the same rhetoric.

“He has nothing else to say so again attacking my credibility,” Djokovic said.

“The issues Kosui raised have already been answered,” he added.

“I have not breached or broken any laws.

“Check the Queensland law in relation to past convictions and no conviction has been recorded,” he said.

Djokovic said in relation to his citizenship status, the matter is before the court.

“Talk to my lawyer Wilson Rano for any legal queries.

“Talk to Special Secretary to Prime Minister, Albert Kabui about my role at PMO and when I was employed.

“Check my curriculum vitae for qualifications. It speaks for itself,” he added.

Djokovic said the Opposition are looking for a “political scapegoat” to undermine the Prime Minister.

Kosui has been questioning why the prime minister, the Courts, Public Service, and Immigration Office are seemingly turning a blind eye to serious allegations against Djokovic.

He touched on an article by the country’s top academic, Dr Tarcisius Tara Kabutaulaka, published on 3 December 2019.

In it Kabutaulaka said, “Robson Djokovic has been in the limelight for all the wrong reasons since being sighted with Julian Moti handcuffed on the tarmac of Munda airstrip.”

He said the chief of staff has become one of the issues of concern, with the risk and concern that he could be riding on our judiciary and other systems in his struggle to keep his job and avoid repatriation from the country.

In his article, Kabautalaka questioned some of the issues that involved Djokovic, the COS who happens to be PM Manasseh Sogavare’s nephew as well.

Amongst others, some of the issues the PMO need to clarify are:

Does Djokovic have a work permit in the Solomon Islands? Is it legal for a foreigner to hold a political appointee (or public service) position in the Solomon Islands? What is Djokovic qualification that justify his expertise to take up the job What does Djokovic do daily, his duties in the PMO? Why is he allowed to continue working when cases are still hanging over his head? Why does the PM continue to employ a convicted criminal, drug user, and addict, and fraudster forgoing good governance principles?

Kosui said if the issues questioned above are not enough, then what issues are deemed serious that will give the court, PMO, Public Service, and Immigration Office the reasons for keeping Robson Djokovic in the top job and in the country.

He said nobody would dispute the fact that Robson Djokovic is an indigenous Solomon Islander, but he is not a Solomon Islands citizen when he opted for Australian citizenship and gave up his Solomon Islands citizenship.

Other questions that need to be clarified by the PMO include:

Is the Government Caucus aware of the criminal cases that the court in Queensland, Australia has charged Robson Djokovic to continue supporting his candidacy for the SSPM (refer to SBD news – 24 March 2021)? Does the PM think it is ethically right to employ a convicted criminal, drug user/addict and fraudster? Why is Djokovic’s case taking such a long time before the courts in SI to make a decision?

Kosui said the longer it takes for the courts, PMO, Public Service, and Immigration Office to address this long outstanding issue, more questions will be asked as to how the judiciary system and responsible authorities are handling this controversial issue which was seen by many as the manifestation of corruption since his involvement in the Julian Moti saga.

“Yes, Robson Djokovic has been in the limelight for all the wrong reasons and it is only relevant now that the courts decide on this case quickly so that the issue is put to rest to protect the country from abuse.

“It is unwise and ethically unjustifiable to allow a foreigner with a questionable background to hold a top job in the Office of the Prime Minister of the country,” he said.