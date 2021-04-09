Death of Chinese suspicious: Police

Advertise with Islandsun

Police investigators at the Naha Police Station in East Honiara are investigating the suspicious death of a Chinese national inside the compound of the Top Timber Company at Ranadi, April 7, 2021.

The deceased from Guandong Province in China, was employed by the Top Timber Company as the Grading and Consultation Supervisor. He resided at the Top Timber compound where the incident occurred.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Honiara City Superintendent John Matamaru says, “An initial report states that in the early hours of 7 April 2021, the deceased was seen by a neighbor arriving back home with a female in his car. Few hours later the same witness saw the deceased and the female leave his house and drove out in his vehicle from the Top Timber compound. Later at about 5am the same witness saw the deceased arrive back alone and went straight into his house.

“At about 7am the deceased’s house girl went up to the deceased room and knocked on his bedroom door but he never answered.

“At 1.30pm on 7 April, a male colleague went to check on the deceased after he failed to answer his phone. The body of the deceased was discovered in his room after his colleague managed to enter with the key located in the car of the deceased.

The body of the deceased was transported to the National Referral Hospital by the St John Ambulance where he was pronounced dead by a doctor.

“I want to appeal to members of the public living near and around the area of incident to come forward with any information to help police with their investigation into this sad incident,” says PPC Matamaru.

–POLICE MEDIA