5 arrested over arson

Police at the Tetere Station in Guadalcanal Province have arrested five suspects following an arson incident that happened at Teubala Village, North Guadalcanal on April 5, 2021.

An initial report on the incident say a group of people from Tuebala Village went to Ghavagha Village to ask compensation in relation to an assault incident that happened at Tuebala on April 3, 2021.

It is alleged that while they were still negotiating the compensation, a group of people from Ghavaha, armed with knives, spears, stones, attacked the group from Tuebala. They continued to attack and chase them towards their village at Tuebala. It is further alleged that the attackers burned down nine dwelling houses and six kitchens at Tuebala.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Guadalcanal Province Chief Superintendent Alfred Uiga says, “The matter was reported at the Tetere Police Station and officers attended and conducted investigation.

“Five suspects were arrested on 7 April in relation to the incident and placed in the cell at the Tetere Police Station awaiting further dealings and remand applications.

“I call on both parties in the incident to refrain from any further retaliation and allow police to investigate the matter. I appeal to members of the communities at Tuebala and Ghavaha who may have any information about the incident to come forward and supply the information to investigators at the Tetere or Henderson police stations.”

