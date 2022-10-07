Dash-8 operational October 14: CEO Kraus

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

DASH-8 is expected to be operational by October 14 during the start of the peak session where a lot of people will be travelling for holidays, says Solomon Airlines Chief Executive Officer Gus Kraus.

Mr Kraus echoed this in press conference this week.

“We trying to ensure that dash-8 is up and running by the 14th of this month.

“We getting into the peak session and a lot of people haven’t been moving to see their families for the last two years so we expect a good amount of travelling over the Christmas and probably around February onwards we in turn to look at our promotional airfares,” Kraus said.

He said they want to celebrate that in line with the 60th anniversary starting a bit later.

“Speaking on peak season it’s hard to measure the impact of people to go home and especially in this economy there will be a lot of government officers travelling, like leave fares for teachers, doctors and nurses

“So we need to make sure we cater for them first and February we will be starting to look at some of promotional areas,” he said.

Kraus adds, they will be putting the Solomon Airlines Logo, on the dash-8 and the twin otter so that the 60th anniversary flies with the aircraft.