Airlines to look at airfares: CEO Kraus

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

SOLOMON Airlines will be looking at its exorbitant airfares and rates.

This follows continuing complaints by customers and members of the public.

Airlines Chief Executive Officer Gus Kraus confirmed this to local journalist in a press conference held this week prior to the Solomon Airlines 60th anniversary.

“We are mandated by the board to look at air fares so we will do that. This one of the program we will be focusing on,” he said.

“On February 2023 we will focus on fares and promotions and that leads straight into the 2023 Pacific Games.

“It is bad to not plan for the games so we gonna be ready for it and we are looking at a timely meeting with the Games committee we have some ideas we like to them about.

“They already some ideas as well that will want to talk to us about. Will get that going,” he said.