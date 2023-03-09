Cyber-bullying claims another life

Advertise with Islandsun

BY BEN BILUA

Gizo

ANOTHER young life has been lost early this week due to cyber-bullying.

Gizo residents woke to news on Tuesday a teenage boy was found dead at Power House Area, West of Gizo.

Unconfirmed report reaching Island Sun Gizo said the deceased hanged himself and the cause of the death was self-strangulation.

Reports say that the deceased was a victim of cyber-bullying.

Attempt to get information from Gizo police proved futile due to government protocols on information sharing from government institutions to the media.

Island Sun understands that this is the second victim of cyber-bullying. The first was also from Western province, who took his life after facing cyber-bullying in 2020.

The general public is condemning those bullies who prey on people on social media calling on responsible authorities to take strong measures.

Solomon Islands is yet to have a Cyber-Security Law thus the deaths reinforce the need for the national government to fast track endorsing one.