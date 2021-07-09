Country still without Auditor General

Advertise with Islandsun

By EDDIE OSIFELO

THE Auditor General cannot sign off on audit reports on all financial statements of public sector entities at the moment.

This was after former Auditor General, Peter Lokay’s contract ended in March this year.

Deputy Auditor General, Rachel McKechnie of New Zealand said work is ongoing to appoint a new Auditor General.

She said auditing on financial statements are still on going, however there is no Auditor General to provide a final opinion whether it is true or fair.

According to Section 108 (2) of the National Constitution, the Auditor-General shall be appointed by the Governor-General, acting in accordance with the advice of the Public Service Commission.

Chairman of Public Service Commission, Milner Tozaka said the position has already being advertised and a decision made to identify one candidate.

Tozaka said when the candidate is going to take up the post is up to the Ministry of Public Service to decide on it.

He said at the moment he cannot name the chosen candidate because the Public Service is still to make a decision on it.

One of the aims of the Auditor General is to produce reliable and persuasive reports on the performance of public sector activities that aim to generate significant improvements in public sector administration.

The primary output of the Office of the Auditor General (OAG) is audit reports – to the National Parliament, the nine Provincial Assemblies, the Honiara City Council and the various Boards of State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) and Statutory Authorities (SAs).

The Office also produces Special Audit Reports which are provided to the requesting government agencies when it is believed that the topic is of importance for the general governance of the Solomon Islands Government (SIG) or in the public interest.

In addition, the OAG also undertakes efficiency audits of government programs or operations (known as Performance Audits) which are also reported to the National Parliament.