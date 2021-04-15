Council condemns killing of Chinese woman

THE Honiara City Council has condemned the suspicious death of a Chinese female national, who was found in her shop on Tuesday.

A statement issued by HCC says such an act is not acceptable and encourages the public to assist the Police in the investigation into the tragic incident.

Honiara City is a multi-cultural city and everyone should be treated with respect despite our nationalities.

The statement furthers that anyone who has nothing to do in the city is urged to go back to their provinces to avoid any unnecessary inconvenience that may affect everyone in Honiara.

HCC sends its condolence to the deceased’s family and the Chinese community.

The statement condemned such act in the strongest term, and hopes those involved in the suspicious death to be brought to justice and face the full force of law.

HCC thanks the Chinese Business community for the service provided and employment opportunities given to locals.

–HCC PRESS