Choiseul gets first female minister

By EDDIE OSIFELO

THE only female Member of Provincial Assembly for Choiseul Province, Florence Vasaro, is the new minister for Lauru Affairs.

Premier Tongoua Tabe has selected Vasaro among his eight-member government to serve the province in the next four years.

Tabe said she is the right person on the wheel to look after the affairs of women, youths and children in the province.

Attempts to talk to Vasaro yesterday were unsuccessful.

The other ministerial arrangements are:

Tongoua Tabe – Premier and Minister responsible for Planning and Administration;

Harrison Ngosu Pitakaka – Deputy Premier and Minister responsible for Forestry and Natural Resources;

Lincoln Galo – Minister of Finance and Investment;

Patson Sualalu – Minister of Education and Training;

Jones Galo Sepu – Minister of Health and Medical Services;

Simon Polotovae – Minister of Works, Transport and Communication;

Samson Takubala – Minister of Agriculture and Lands

Deputy Speaker – Stiudy Salekana