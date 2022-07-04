Chinese men deny common assault charge

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

Three Chinese men alleged to have assaulted a person at the LCSM business area on 18 April 2022 have pleaded not guilty.

They are facing the charge of common assault.

The three accused are from Guandong province in China and were charged by police due to allegation that they assaulted a person at the LCSM business area in Honiara on that date.

Yesterday, after the trio entered not guilty pleas, Police Prosecutor Abel Maelanga sought 14 days adjournment to allow him to prepare documents for pre-trial conference.

Defence lawyer Donald Marahare made no objection to the prosecution’s suggestion and the case was adjourned to July 18 for PTC.

Police alleged that the three men confronted and pushed the victim at the gate of the LCSM building.

The victim reported the matter to the police and the three accused were arrested and charged to face the court of their alleged action.