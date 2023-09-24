Chinese Embassy in Honiara opens Consular section on the anniversary of diplomatic relations with Solomon Islands

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

BY EDDIE OSIFELO

On the anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Solomon Islands and the People’s Republic of China (PRC) on September 21, 2019, the Embassy of the PRC in Honiara marked the occasion by officially opening its consular section, providing essential services such as visa processing on Thursday 21st of September 2023.

Chargé d’Affaires Ding Yonghua emphasized the significance of this development, stating that the consular section will serve as a crucial resource for addressing the concerns and appeals of Chinese nationals residing in the Solomon Islands.

He expressed a commitment to the “people-centered philosophy” and pledged to offer consular protection and various services to overseas Chinese enterprises and citizens.

This, in turn, aims to facilitate their contributions to the development of the Solomon Islands.

Ding Yonghua also highlighted the importance of Chinese companies and citizens in promoting cooperation between China and the Solomon Islands in various fields.

“Since the formal opening of diplomatic relations, both nations have established an official and direct channel of communication in Honiara,” he said.

He stated, “Today, we gather here to open the consular section of the Embassy, marking another ‘happy and historical moment’ for the friendship and cooperation between China and Solomon Islands.” Ding expressed his gratitude to those attending the opening ceremony.

A staff PRC Embassy explaining the counter to process the visa inside the building.

The establishment of the consular section signifies the full functionality of the Chinese embassy and enhances its capabilities to engage with the Solomon Islands government efficiently and professionally.

This development is expected to foster people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

One of the key services offered by the consular section is visa processing, which is a significant milestone for Solomon Islands citizens.

They will no longer need to travel to Port Moresby for Chinese visas as the efficient and convenient visa services are now available in Honiara.

Ding highlighted that they have recently issued visas for 30 Solomon Islands students under the Chinese Government Scholarship program, allowing them to travel to China smoothly and safely.

Ding Yonghua concluded by expressing the embassy’s readiness to work closely with their Solomon Islands counterparts to strengthen the China-Solomon Islands Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. He also extended an invitation to government officials and business communities from the Solomon Islands to participate in the upcoming 6th China International Import Expo in Shanghai in November, emphasizing the importance of economic cooperation and trade.

Among the dignitaries present at the opening of the consular section were Supervising Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Peter Shanel Agovaka, and Supervising Permanent Secretary, Barney Sivoro. Their presence underscored the significance of this milestone in strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations.