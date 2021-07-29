China’s Jiangmen City to provide HCC with three garbage trucks

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JARED KOLI

China’s Jiangmen City will provide three garbage trucks to the Honiara City Council (HCC).

The donation is expected to help address the increasing serious challenge of garbage collection and disposal faced by local residents in Honiara city.

This is according to Chinese Ambassador to Solomon Islands LI Ming during a dialogue with the Honiara City Lord Mayor Eddie Siapu recently.

A statement from the Chinese Embassy said Ambassador LI use the occasion to announce the new assistance to HCC.

“This donation shows good will and friendship of the government and people of Jiangmen City towards the government and people of Honiara,” it said.

The statement said HCC will continue to develop friendly cooperation with China and cherished the sister relationship with Jiangmen City, Guangdong Province, China.

Ambassador LI congratulated Mayor Siapu on his inauguration and spoke highly of HCC’s support to China-Solomon Islands relations.

“Ambassador LI said since the establishment of diplomatic ties, China and Solomon Islands relations has made tangible and fruitful achievements in many areas, particularly COVID-19 prevention and control, infrastructure and livelihoods.

“China places high priority on sub-national cooperation between provinces and cities of two countries. Many Chinese Community members in Honiara came from Jiangmen City of Guangdong province,” it said.

The statement adds in recent years, Jiangmen City and Honiara were engaged in deeper cooperation and exchanges and delivered real outcomes.