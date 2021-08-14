Catholic Dominicans Celebrate Feast Day

Advertise with Islandsun

The Dominican order of the Catholic Church, with church communities from three different parishes have celebrated Saint Dominic’s Day at the Mass center Henderson East Honiara.

The feast day which falls on Sunday 8th of August was held on Saturday 7th with the attendance of over 300 people from local churches under the Holy Cross, Kukum and Good Shepherd Parish, including guests from various religious orders.

Dominican Father, Peter Lalaiagalo who led the feast day’s service was assisted by Vicar General Fr John Galvin representing the Archbishop Chris Cardone and 10 other priests from the Diocesan and Marist religious order.

The Dominican Sisters, Brothers, Mass center’s youth ministry and the Rurete Gilbertese community brought life into the service with their beautiful lively singing.

Young girl dancing to a Tuvaluan song during the Dominican Feast Day [photo by Indy]

During the sermon Fr Carter Tanaboe reminded the congregation that despite their different walks of life, all are called to preach the Gospel just like Saint Dominic who founded the order 800 years ago.

He also encouraged everyone that though “we live in a world where the Gospel values are continuously challenged, we should not be afraid to preach the Gospel.

Representing the Dominicans Fr Superior, Stephen Kamoa acknowledged the presence of other orders and communities and those who were part of the feast’s preparation

Fr Superior Stephen Kamoa delivering his speech. [photo by Indy Maelasia]

“Congratulations to those who worked so hard for many weeks to prepare the liturgy. My dear People without you, we are nothing the feast will have no meaning so I would like to say thank you very much everyone who come from different places and different communities to come and join us in this day of Joy”

Chairman of the Mass Center Community, Stanley Maealasia also shared his appreciation for the efforts the Mass Center community has put in prior to the feast day.

Fr Lalaiagalo during the Mass

“I also would like to thank the mass center community, it has been a difficult year this year but nevertheless we have tried our very best to work along with the Dominicans and we are very pleased indeed to have this society with us to help us in our journey as laities” he said

Mass Center women swaying to the beat

Mr Maealasia also thanked the different orders and the communities to come as a universal family to mark this special day.

The celebration continued with a feast and entertainments from the order, various youth groups, Sunday school groups, men and women groups.

The Dominican Order is made up of priests, brothers and nuns and is one of the many religious order within the Roman Catholic Church.

