Case of woman assault returns to court today

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

THE case of a woman alleged of assaulting her ex-husband’s partner will be mentioned again in court on 6th December 2022.

This is the case of Julie Wutete Shanel – she is charged with one count of assault causing actual bodily harm.

Police alleged that the defendant approached the victim while she was in JJJM second hand clothing and attacked her.

It is alleged the accused grabbed the victim on the hair and bit her right hand. The victim struggled to escape from her but couldn’t, as the accused had tightly grabbed her. Fortunately, bystanders and the security guards managed to separate them.

Police also said the victim ended up at the Natal Family clinic suffering from bruises and injuries on her right hand and minor injuries to her body as a result of the bite from the accused.

The case then was reported to police and the accused was arrested for the said offence.

Police Prosecution Department prosecutes the matter in court.