Canada supplies 16k level-3 face masks

Canada has supported Solomon Islands with 16,800 level-three medical grade face masks.

This assistance has been described by the ministry of Health as a ‘boost’ to Solomons’ campaign against covid-19.

In a joint media statement yesterday, the ministry of Health (MHMS) and Police (RSIPF) hailed this support from Canada.

During a special event Health Minister Dr Culwick Togamana joined by Police Commissioner Mr Mostyn Mangau , Deputy Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs Cornelius Walegerea, Health officials and National Medical Store staff gathered yesterday afternoon for an official event with a Canadian flag as part of showing appreciation to the wonderful support received from Canada’s Novoshield company that donated the medical masks and to Air Canada cargo that freighted the cargo with support of Solomon Airlines into the country.

“Thank you everyone for coming to this special event where we all, on behalf our government and people stand in great salutation to the people of Canada whose support has seen the delivering a sum of 16,800 Level 3 made in Canada medical grade surgical masks and N95 masks to support our ongoing fight against COVID-19,” Minister Togamana said.

From the 16,800 thousand face masks, 8000 masks are allocated for RSIPF officers working on the frontline against COVID-19 while the remaining will be distributed across the country’s health service points.

In his brief remarks, Togamana said the country is still battling with COVID-19 with current efforts focusing on preventing further entry of new variants, mitigating further spread of the Omicron and Delta variants in country, managing the sick and preventing the further loss of lives.

“In doing so, our COVID-19 workers both in Health, Police and other sectors are providing critical support in their effort to help combat COVID-19. Ensuring they remain healthy and any risks to their health and lives mitigated is paramount and therefore these supplies received from Canada will make a significant contribution towards the safety of our officers when discharging their duties, against COVID-19,” Togamana said.

Police Commissioner Mangau said that as a recipient, the force would also like to register their appreciation to the people of Canada and all those involved in facilitating the delivery of the masks to the benefit of first responders.

“These face masks will surely help my officers who are supporting health frontliners at this time of COVID-19 community transmission and the force is looking forward to further its relationship with the police of Canada,” Mangau said.

Both the Ministry of Health and Royal Solomon Islands Police Force acknowledged Mr Ashwant Dwivedi, the Solomon Islands Consul General to Canada who has been instrumental in liaising with Canadian organisations to seek their support.

“In expressing our appreciation, please allow me to single out Mr Ashwant Dwivedi, our Solomon Islands Honorary Consul General to Canada who has been instrumental in liaising with Novoshield, whose efforts have seen the delivery of the masks here today,” Togamana said.

Togamana also acknowledged and thanked Air Canada and Solomon Airlines management and workers for coordinating the freight of the cargo into Honiara as part of Humanitarian support.

“Once again thank you to our Hon. Consul General to Canada Mr. Dwivedi who continues to seek Canadian support for our front-lineworkers, to Novoshield Company, Air Canada, and Solomon Airlines for the supplies that we now receive and will be deploying for our COVID-19 workers.”