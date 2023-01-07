Calls for security for Central, Kukum markets

Advertise with Islandsun

BY NED GAGAHE

Honiara City Council (HCC) has called on interested firms that they are currently accepting applications from security firms to provide 24 hours security service to its Central and Kukum Market.

City Clerk Justus Denni confirmed this to the Island Sun in an interview on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

Denni said that HCC is looking at outsourcing the security of Central Market and newly upgraded Kukum Market.

“We have already put up a notice about this, the due date is on 20January 2023,” he said.

Denni said hopefully by February 2023 a private security will now take responsibility to man the Central and Kukum Market.

He said the private security firm will be assisted by the Law Enforcement officers of HCC.

Denni said such measures are necessary to maintain security and safety for vendors and city residents using the markets.

According to the statement HCC invites sealed bids from reputable Security Firms to tender for the provision of 24 hours security service to its Central and Kukum Market.

“Terms of References (TOR) can be collected at the HCC Cashier, Monday – Friday from 9 am to 4:30 pm with payment of non-refundable tender fee of $250.00.

“Completed bid documents must be submitted in an envelope, sealed and marked “Provision for Security Service Tender 01/2023” and addressed to City Clerk

“All submission must not reach the address not later than 20 January 2023 at 4:00 pm.” The statement said.

Meanwhile, HCC Market Manager Nelson Sakui has revealed this to local Journalists at the opening of Kukum Market on Friday 3 December 2022.

He said HCC wants to see Kukum market to be the role model market for Honiara City.