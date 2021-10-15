Business Excellence Awards is back for 2021

Advertise with Islandsun

Share



Solomon Islands’ leading business event, the Business Excellence Awards returns for the 7th time and will take place on Saturday 20th November at the Coral Sea Resort and Casino from 6:00pm.

The Business Excellence Awards (BEA) was initiated by SICCI with the support of the Solomon Islands Government in 2013 and has since been the premier event for Solomon Islands’ business community attracting increased submissions over the years.

The BEA offers the chance to reinforce credibility, pursue new ventures, build profiles and unparalleled networking opportunities. Overall, it is an occasion for celebrating success, sharing stories and inspiring others.

This year ten (10) businesses and/or individuals will again be honoured at the award ceremony in the following categories:

• Small Business of the Year Award

• Medium Business of the Year Award

• Large Business of the Year Award

• YESCI Entrepreneur of the Year Award

• Inclusion & Diversity and Local Diversity

• Entrepreneur of the Year Award

• Agri Business of the Year Award

• Contribution to Sustainable Development and Community Award

• Innovation & Technology Award

• Prime Minister’s Business Excellence Award

The awards ceremony gives the perfect platform for business owners to take a fresh look at their operation and have it assessed by experts. A new panel of independent experts will again be selected to judge the awards.

SICCI is pleased to once again be partnering with the Solomon Islands Government to host this event.

The 2021 BEA will have the theme ‘Challenges to Opportunities in a COVID-19 World’.

Chair to SICCI Board, Mr Ricky Fuo’o explains the theme:

“We want to recognise the hard work and effort of local businesses to continue operating despite the situation with the global pandemic. In the midst of this challenge, businesses have shown that they have preserved with opportunities that were also presented.”

The 2021 Business Excellence Awards will seek out businesses including Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) whose creativity, innovation, capability and strong leadership have helped them achieve success.

In addition to an engaging award ceremony, you can once again expect an evening with inspiring keynote speeches and exciting performances from our local talent.

Nominations are now open (as of Wednesday 13 October 2021) and SICCI is calling on all businesses to enter relevant categories and you will be able to compete for up to two awards.

The Prime Minister’s Business Excellence Award will be the only category your business cannot enter, being a judges’ only decision.

If you have never taken the opportunity to enter your business in this prestigious awards event previously, this is your chance to be recognised on a national scale.

To nominate your business or another outstanding business you know of please contact the SICCI office on 39542 and speak with Simaema Neilsen or email [email protected]

Applications can also be downloaded from our website www.solomonchamber.com.sb

Nominations closes on Friday 29 October, 2021.

Tickets to the Business Excellence Awards are on sale now on SBD$8000 per table and SBD$800 per person. Ticket sales will close on Friday 5th November, 2021.

For Media enquiries please contact Philip Lilomo on 39542 or via email at [email protected]

-SICCI Media