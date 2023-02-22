Bribery allegations concerns SITESA

Advertise with Islandsun

BY NED GAGAHE

In defence of bribery allegations over awarding of scholarships for this year Solomon Islands Tertiary Education and Skills Authority (SITESA) says it treats such allegation as very serious and called on those with evidence to come forward and report to them.

SITESA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Constance Nasi and Director Quality Assurance Mr Gibson Philip made the call when questioned by media in a press conference last week.

In response Nasi said at SITESA they have process in place to deal with allegations of bribery where they will investigate and discipline officials who are found guilty.

“Staffs are the first people we sit down and talked to them and signed a conflict of declaration to ensure that if they were seen to influence the system or to manipulate it in anyway there is a process to deal with them.” Nasi said.

Mr. Philip commented that at SITESA they see such allegations as very serious and if the public or anyone who actually has information, he urged them to come forward and report it with them.

“If it implicates a SITESA staff there is an internal process where we can undertake and discipline them.

“We are aware of those allegations but it is not something that is tangible where we can establish those involve. But even those who come forward they also lacks evidence. So, until we have a very proven allegation that is fully attached with evidence it is advisable to bring them to us.

“If you have evidence then please come forward and talk to us. You are most welcome anytime. Because it is very serious. In terms of the process, we would like to ensure there is zero influence on the process, the process is fair, transparent, accountable but at the same time it is in line with the act and regulations we have.” Philip said.