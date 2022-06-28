Borders set to re-open with no quarantine

Advertise with Islandsun

Share

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

PRIME Minister Manasseh Sogavare confirmed in his nation-wide address yesterday that international borders will re-open fully on 1 July 2022.

He said all international arrivals to Solomon Islands will no longer undergo institutional quarantine, but can proceed directly from the airport after clearing their normal arrival formalities to their booked accommodations in hotels or to their homes.

“If they go directly to their homes, we encourage them to use face-masks in the first few days after their return.

“Also from 1st July 2022, all international travellers to Solomon Islands no longer need to apply for special exemption to enter the country. All travellers can book directly with airlines to enter the country and sort out their own accommodations”, Sogavare said.

He said all international travellers to Solomon Islands are advised that while there is no longer impose post-arrival quarantine or exemptions for entry into the country, all are still required to provide one negative COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours of arrival in Honiara, and must fully vaccinated against COVID-19 except for children that cannot be vaccinated.

“Any traveller that does not comply with these two requirements will not be able to travel to Solomon Islands,” Sogavare said.