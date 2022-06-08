Border security important: Customs

Advertise with Islandsun

BY BEN BILUA

Gizo

Customs has reiterated the importance of border security.

Customs Intelligence Officer, Denison Varikesa believes border security should be one of government’s top priorities.

Speaking during the training organised by Oceania Customs Organisation (OCO) and conducted by Australian Border Force, he said Customs plays a significant role in national and border security.

Varikesa adds that border security plays a significant role in nation building.

“As a Customs border officer, one of my core tasks is to protect Solomon Islands and its citizens when comes to border security issues.

“I always value the importance of border security and its context as it gives me knowledge to differentiate the dos and don’ts at the border.

“The more we understand border security the better we will equip our borders,” he said.

Varikesa was among 20 customs officers within the region who participated in the training.

According to OCO the training was important as threats to maritime border security continue to increase.

Statement from OCO states maritime border security is top on the agenda of Pacific customs agencies as threats of transnational organised crime, human trafficking, money laundering and white-collar crimes, illicit drug trafficking and smuggling, COVID-19, climate change and illegal fishing increase.