Border crosser case pending

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

POLICE Commissioner Mostyn Mangau says the case against two Shortland men accused of assisting a Bougainvillean cross the western border is yet to be finalised as some statements are yet to be obtained.

Mangau speaking at the weekly media conference yesterday said people who saw them crossing the border are reluctant to come forward and give their statements to the police, that is why the case has been delayed.

He said after the men were quarantined, they were released back to their community awaiting police investigation.

This is the case of two men caught for assisting in transporting a Bougainvillean to the custom Island inside the PNG territory on July 7, 2020.

Police said earlier that the Bougainvillean was taken to the custom Island in the PNG territory on June 30 by his relatives in Bougainville, and then from that Island some people from Komaliae went and pick him to Komaliae where he spent seven days there.

However, on July 7 he received information that his father passed on in Bougainville and he intended to go back, in which he was transported back to the custom Island which his relatives from Bougainville picked him up later.

Unfortunately, the men who assisted in transporting the Bougainvillean got arrested by Police Officers at the Border, Police said.

