Bangladeshi to appear in court

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

A Bangladesh national facing sexual offence charges on a child under 15 years of age will appear again in court for mention.

The Bangladeshi is alleged of raping an 11-year-old girl at the Lungga area; he faces three other charges.

According to police the case was reported to the Henderson police station by the mother of the victim.

Police said the victim’s mother called in at Henderson Police Station and reported that her daughter had been raped by a Bangladesh national in his bedroom weeks ago.

The mother said she only knew of the incident when she heard stories from other girls about what had happened to her, it was at that time the mother asked her daughter and confirmed that the accused had done sexual actions on her about a week prior but she was afraid to tell anyone about it.