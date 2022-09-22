BAD WEATHER WILL IMPROVE

Advertise with Islandsun

Trough lies over Temotu, Renbel and Makira, says MET.

BY NED GAGAHE

THE Solomon Islands Meteorological Service has forecasted an ease to the current bad weather the country is facing in coming days.

In an interview with the Island Sun yesterday, Senior Weather Forecaster Michael Siau said the current bad weather is due to a trough that is over the Northern parts of the country.

“A trough is an area where clouds can build up and can cause bad weather. A trough is current over the Northern parts of the country. Causing cloudiness and wet weather we are facing now,” Siau said.

He added that the forecast for the next few days indicates that the weather will improve and rain will ease.

“Our outlook for this weekend, we are expecting good weather.”

However, Siau said they are keeping a close eye on the situation as the presence of the trough is still in place over Temotu, Renbel and Makira provinces.

He said for the coming week we will expect more showers

Earlier this week, Honiara residents were shaken by sudden strong winds, coupled with heavy rain that caused damages to homes, gardens and properties in some parts of the city.

Yesterday, The Island Sun was mobilized to observe whether classes are closed as precaution measures due to the current weather conditions.

It was observed that some schools have called-off classes early as a precautionary measure due to heavy rain.

Gospel Light Christian School at Henderson was one of them.

Speaking to Island Sun yesterday School Principal Craelyn Da’agi said due to the heavy rain they have to call off classes until the weather returns to normal.

The school, located near the Lungga River mouth, is prone to flooding.