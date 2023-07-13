Bad weather hinders community roadwork in East Malaita

Advertise with Islandsun

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

THE current bad weather is hindering community work which started months ago to repair certain parts of East Malaita Road.

“From Foufoumela, we are to continue work to Kware bridge, but was hindered by the current bad weather,” a report update on the work yesterday said.

“We are waiting for the bad weather to over and continue with the roadwork.

“However, the current bad weather has brought the road back to its initial condition and it needs proper maintenance to be carried out,” it said.

The report said communities were supported by MPA for ward 16, Preston Billy Faarobo on the roadwork to revive business activities within the region.

It said communities in the highland of West and East Kwara’ae depend entirely on the road to access goods and services as well as business activities.

The report said that the community roadwork started from Kwaiafa towards Auki, and the eastern end from Kwaiafa to Atori was repaired by Eastern Esteem company.