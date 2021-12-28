Avoid omicron affected countries: PM

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

ALL fully vaccinated Solomon Islanders are advised not to travel to countries affected by the omicron variant.

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare issued the reminder in his national address on Sunday 26th December when speaking of measures made by the National Health Emergency Operational Center (NHEOC).

“All fully vaccinated Solomon Islanders are advised to not travel to any country affected by the Omicron variant of COVID-19, except for those that travel to remain overseas for more than two months,” he said.

“In other words, anyone who travels out of Solomon Islands to any Omicron variant affected country will not be allowed to re-enter the country for a minimum of two months, and they will only return if our borders reopen.

“Any Solomon Islander who has not been vaccinated will not be able to travel overseas because no country will allow a non-vaccinated person to enter their borders,” Sogavare said.