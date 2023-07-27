Australian minister denies reports of funding diversion from Solomon Islands

Advertise with Islandsun

Pat Conroy, the Australian Minister for International Development and the Pacific and Minister for Defence Industry refuted media reports claiming that Australia is diverting funding from the Solomon Islands.

The clarification came after William Goti, a year three Bachelor Accounting student at Solomon Islands National University (SINU) asked the question in the lecture theatre on Tuesday.

Minister Conroy emphasized that the reports were not true and reaffirmed Australia’s commitment as the largest development partner for the Solomon Islands.

He expressed pride in Australia’s role and privileged position in fostering a strong development partnership with the country, which stands as the second largest in the Pacific region after Papua New Guinea and Indonesia.

The Australian government’s development partnership with the Solomon Islands is profoundly moral in character, according to Conroy.

He acknowledged the obligation both as a politician and as a fellow human being to support the aspirations of the Solomon Islands people.

This support includes investments in crucial sectors such as education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

Minister Conroy assured that Australia will continue to deliver on all budget commitments to the Solomon Islands, emphasizing their unwavering and increased support.

In fact, he noted that the current development budget for the Pacific region stands at an unprecedented $1.9 billion per annum, marking the largest ever investment in the Pacific.

The commitment to the development partnership between Australia and the Solomon Islands remains steadfast, and Conroy expressed enthusiasm about future cooperation to foster growth, stability, and prosperity in the region.

While this statement reflects the current information available, it is essential to rely on reliable sources and official communications for further updates on Australia’s relationship with the Solomon Islands.