Australia, NZ show support for 2024 elections: PS Beck

By EDDIE OSIFELO

AUSTRALIA and New Zealand have shown commitment to support Solomon Islands conduct its National General Elections in April 2024.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade permanent secretary, Collin Beck confirmed this to media on Wednesday.

Mr Beck said Australia has committed to support a large portion of the election.

“Basically, support of elections covered in a big way,” he said.

Beck said what is left is the need for letter of financial arrangement in terms of actual commitment.

But he said when look at numbers of Australia and NZ covers necessary supports.

Furthermore, he said this is ensure part of elections process to have national ID, area we ask to try find funds for that.

“If we see we can do that, cheaper to do that when we do bio metric registration,” he added.

Apart from that, Solomon Islands senior officials have met with Australia in Brisbane, Australia from 14-15 March 2023.

Beck said Solomon Islands is asking Australia to look at some of our bigger transformative projects, especial Australian Infrastructure Financial Facility.

He said Solomon Islands will also be advocating for Australia’s bid to host the Conference of the Parties 31 (COP 31) United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in 2026.