Auki police arrest 62-yo man over brewing and selling kwaso

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

AUKI police have arrested a 62-year-old man from Aligegeo village near Auki town for illegal brewing and selling of kwaso.

The arrest on Tuesday this week was made after a tip-off from a community member, who collaborated with police resulting in the apprehension of the suspect.

Malaita PPC Superintendent Lesley Kili said yesterday the suspect had been under their radar as a suspected kwaso producer at the Tiki area, one of the kwaso hotspots in Auki.

He said on Tuesday morning, the informer alerted police that the suspect was on his way to Auki with a bag of kwaso products.

Kili said the suspect was walking towards the LF fuel station when police caught up with him.

He said police invited the suspect to the station where they searched his bag and found a thousand dollars’ worth of kwaso products.

Kili said the suspect was arrested and placed in custody. The suspect was released on bail yesterday awaiting court today.

He said the suspect will be charged with being in possession of illegal substances or in this case the kwaso product in public.

Kili warned that Auki police has made similar arrests in the past where people were charged, and police will continue to hunt down kwaso production in Auki and the province.