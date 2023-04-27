Another logging for Su’u in West Kwaio

Advertise with Islandsun

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

THE Provincial Forestry Office in Auki will issue a timber right notice for a proposed logging operation within Su’u areas of West Kwaio in Malaita province.

The notice is expected to be pinned up next week to aware people/resource owners on a timber right hearing that will be held sometimes later, in progression toward the operation.

If the proposed operation commences work after all formalities are met, it would add to an existing logging operation within the area.

The current operation is contracted by Samlimsan company; they will also carry out the proposed operation, but with two licence holders.

At the moment a total of four active logging operations in West Kwaio and the inclusion of the proposed one will make it five for the constituency.

Apart from West Kwaio, West Are Are also has a high number of active logging operations.

And for the past years, the two areas have experienced high concentration of logging activities in the province include East Are Are and Small Malaita.

That shows concentration of logging activities is from West Kwaio to southern region of the province with parts of Fataleka and West Kwara’ae at sometimes.

Currently, Malaita province has a total of 12 active logging operations and the number expects to increase as logging applications are pending processes.