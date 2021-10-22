Afio landowners agree to dialogue with Suidani

Advertise with Islandsun

BY SAMIE WAIKORI

Auki

LANDOWNERS of the provincial substation of Afio have agreed to dialogue with Premier Daniel Suidani and team over issues relating to their land.

Secretary to the organizing committee of the premier’s visit to Afio, Richard Hou told Island Sun yesterday when asked about a proposed planned by Afio landowners to boycott the premier’s visit this weekend.

He said recently the landowners came up with the issue upon learning of the Premier’s intended visit to Afio.

Hou said the organizing committee was informed of the plan and were able to hold dialogue with the landowners on the ways forward to administer the matter.

He said upon discussion, landowners have agreed to refrain from the planned boycott and discuss the matter with the premier and his team upon their visit.

Hou said this is the resolution reached and landowners are looking forward and preparing to discuss the matter with the premier.

He said there is no boycott planned for the visit as earlier stated, because landowners have resolved in good mind for the visit.

The reason behind the planned boycott was to ask the premier and Malaita provincial assembly to transfer the Afio land title back to landowners.

The land was acquired from landowners during the colonial era and since then the transfer and ownership of the land was moved from the South Seas Evangelical Church (SSEC) to the national government and now with the Malaita Provincial Government.

They said with this transfer of ownership, landowners continue to be spectators in their land and they think it’s time to stand up and speak for their land.