50 houses purchased at Mamara township

By EDDIE OSIFELO

ABOUT 50 houses have been purchased at the new Mamara township on the western end of Honiara.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce, Industries, Labour and Immigration, Riley Mesepitu confirmed this in a press conference yesterday.

But he did not say whether all 50 houses were purchased by public servants.

Mesepitu explained that the project belongs to the developer, Metropolis Pacific PTE Ltd.

He said the project is divided into phases, with phase one to build housing project and the second phase to build hotels and other businesses like supermarket.

He said the project depends entirely on the investor, and has nothing to do with the government.

“The investor developed it according to its business plan and proposal,” he added.

The Mamara Development Project is a real estate development consisting of a residential, commercial and recreation construction and supporting infrastructure and utilities covering a total land area of about 100 Hectares.

The development is part of a broad development plan known as the “MAMARA NEW CAPITAL CITY”.

The Mamara development proposal is a result of a development agreement signed by the Solomon Government and the Department of lands (Minister of land and resources) and Mamara Metropolis Pacific Limited (MPPL) on November 20, 1995.

On March 1, 1996, the agreement was formally reviewed and approved by the national council and formalised under the agreement and subsequent legislation the Mamara – Tasivarongo – Mavo Development Agreement Act 1997.

The total area covers more than 1166 hectares.

The Act allows for the land to be leased to the developer for 75 years as of 1995 and to date over 22 years have passed.

The developer having lost some time due to recent civil unrest now has about 53 years remaining and are confident that it is enough time for them to develop the site.

The Act also established the Mamara- Tasivarongo Mavo Development Council that has seven members as follows;

1. Minister of Finance – SIG

2. Minister of Commerce (SIG)

3. Minister for Provincial Government (SIG)

4. Premier of Guadalcanal Province

5. Metropolis Mamara Development Ltd rep 1

6. Metropolis Mamara Development Ltd rep 2

7. Metropolis Mamara Development Ltd rep 3