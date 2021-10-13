464,000 internet subscribers

Advertise with Islandsun

BY BEN BILUA

Gizo

INTERNET subscribers in Solomon Islands has reached 464,000 with the number expected to increase in the coming years.

Ministry of Communication and Aviation’s ICT Director Communications Alwyn Danitofea said the increasing number of subscribers indicates that there is a need of a cybersecurity policy.

He adds that mobile penetration rating is currently at 18.7 percent but that is expected to double following the recent improvement of network systems from 2G to 3G and 4G in parts of Choiseul and Isabel provinces.

Danitofea said internet is a space where both negative and positive information can be accessed and that it is important to be managed.

He said the government has blessed a policy paper now called the National Cybersecurity Policy which is currently under consultation.

Danitofea stressed that the National Cybersecurity Policy is an important piece of document looking at addressing some of the present and future cyber issues.