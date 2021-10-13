4 quarantine sites for Fiji repa-flight

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

FOUR quarantine sites have been identified to accommodate repatriates from the planned flight on Oct 26 to Fiji.

Senior Advisor for Ministry of Health and Medical Services Dr Yogesh Choudhri told journalists the sites are GBR quarantine site, SA apartment quarantine site, Pacific Casino Hotel quarantine site and Honiara Hotel quarantine.

Attorney General John Muria Junior assured that they try to keep all incoming passengers on the eastern side of the Mataniko Bridge.

Muria said the conditions for them to board the flight includes fully vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccines, three negative COVID-19 tests, self-quarantine for 21 days and Prime Minister will have to exempt them to enter because at the moment Fiji has recorded increased number of delta variant cases.

“Upon arrival they will be serving 21 days mandatory quarantine period,” he said.

Muria stressed the Fiji-repatriation flight is yet to be confirmed. But it is tentatively set for Oct 26.

“There are number of arrangements need to be finalised before approval will is given by the cabinet,” he said.