300 + utilize local holiday packages

By EDDIE OSIFELO

ABOUT 373 passengers have utlised the ‘Iumi Tugeda Holiday Packages’ program introduced by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism in March this year.

This is in conjunction with the Ministry of Public Services and the Ministry of Communication & Aviation, in close consultation with Tourism Solomons and Solomon Airline.

Government has injected about $1.34 million to Solomon Airlines during the course of the bubble, which the Airlines used to create new tourism operations in the country.

Most of the passengers who travelled to the domestic resorts and accommodations in the provinces were public servants.

Minister Barthomew Parapolo said in October, there were 14 public servants who utilized the package under the new holiday entitlement.

He said 38 people have used the package to travel domestically.

“We are hoping to increase the number of public servants to use the package in November and December,” he said.

“We hope to see positive increase in 2022,” he said.

Parapolo said despite many challenges, his ministry looks forward to 2022 which is demonstrated in the preparation of their workplan and budget in 2022.

He said MCT hopes to have its budget approved so they can continue implementation of the programme in the DCGA re-direction policy, to get results.

The ‘Iumi Tugeda Holiday Packages’ forms a critical component of the MCT/Tourism Solomons ‘Five Point Strategy’ launched mid-2020 aimed at boosting the country’s domestic tourism numbers.