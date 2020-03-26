3 suspects

Advertise with Islandsun

-Health ministry sends samples overseas for covid-19 testing

-45 under quarantine

BY ALFRED PAGEPITU



THE Ministry of Health and Medical Services says it is awaiting results to samples from three suspects of the Wuhan coronavirus (covid-19) which have been sent to Australia for tests.

Forty-five people, mostly nationals who had just returned from overseas, are also being quarantined.

The first sample was sent on Tuesday this week, with the second and third sent Thursday.

Two of the suspects are locals while the third is a foreigner.

Pauline McNeil, Permanent Secretary for Health and Medical Services (MHMS), said, “Three suspected samples have been taken to be tested but it may take up to five (5) days before we can receive any results.”

Mrs McNeil meanwhile encourages public that despite Solomon Islands not having any confirmed case of covid-19, each must continue to follow national advice on hygiene measures to protect themselves and those around them.

Minister of Health and Medical Services Dickson Mua confirmed to Island Sun on Thursday that the 45 being quarantined are being held in three facilities across the capital.

According to the minister, those quarantined arrived on different times and had to be held in isolation for 14 days.

“Those housed in the isolation centres were returning nationals who arrived on direct flights to Honiara mostly from Brisbane, Australia.

“It was reveals that GBR (Old RAMSI base) hosts the highest with 23 people, National Hosting Authority (Telekom Recreational Centre) 12 and the centre at Henderson has 10 people isolated there.

“These people exclude those who are home quarantined. They are being closely monitored by members of the SIG COVIC-19 taskforce,” said Mua.

Government had announced that as of Sunday (March 22) all returning passengers must be quarantined for 14 days at the quarantine centres before they are allowed into the community. The biggest quarantine centre, KGVI School, is currently being renovated and upgraded.

