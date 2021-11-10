239,438 vaccine doses administered to date

Advertise with Islandsun

Share



UP to 239, 438 doses of COVID-19 vaccines – both AstraZeneca and Sinopharm Vaccines 1st and 2nd doses – have been administered as of Friday last week 5th of November.

That’s according to the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

From the total doses administered 59, 226 (14.3%), people are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, among total vaccine eligible population ( 414,327) and 120,986 (29.2%) people with only first dose. 43.5 percent of the people have received at least one dose.

With health care workers, 42.9 percent have received 2 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and 76.8 percent with at least 1 dose. For our elderlies, 55 years and above only 6.8 percent have completed 2 doses and 26.1 percent with at least one dose.

With this, the Ministry of Health is urging households with elderlies to help them reach vaccination sites to get their vaccine doses. They are the most vulnerable they are more likely to get serious COVID disease.

Vaccine administration is higher among males than in females, with total of 102, 724 males vaccinated, 55 percent of total doses have been given to males as compared to females who account for 45% of the doses.

Vaccination in all provinces continues and provincial roll out update can be seen in the table below.

.

With this, total number of people to be vaccinated to achieve coverage of at least 90 percent with one two doses of COVID-19 vaccines is 313, 668 and 1st dose, 192,682.

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services is urging people to continue coming forward to get vaccinated.

“COVID-19 vaccination remains the single most effective and efficient means in which the world is addressing COVID-19 infection.

“Do not wait for community transmission as it will already be too late,” the ministry says.

Community and church leaders who have had their vaccination also urged to encourage those vaccine-hesitant to get vaccinated, to take the courage and stand up for what is actually right, because you can save lives, and you can make the difference in the vaccination drive”