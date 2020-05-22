22 first night

POLICE makes arrests on opening night of 36-hour curfew, update figures later.

Officers of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) have so far arrested 22 suspects for the alleged breaching of the lockdown order under the State of Public Emergency which was declared from 6pm Wednesday evening (May 20, 2020) to 6am this morning (May 22, 2020) within the Emergency Zone from Poha, west of Honiara to Alligator Creek east of the capital.

The 22 suspects were arrested between 6pm Wednesday night and early on Thursday morning.

They have been placed in the Honiara City Central Police Station watch house awaiting further dealings by the National Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) with advice from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

On Thursday 21st May Acting Commissioner of Police Mostyn Mangau says, “RSIPF strongly warns our good people to take this matter seriously and avoid breaching the lockdown order under the State of Public Emergency as the Government tries to prepare our country should a positive coronavirus case is recorded within our borders. We still have more hours left to observe so please my good citizens lets help each other by staying home.

“Despite the number of suspects arrested, I wish to commend the majority of our citizens within the declared emergency zone for respecting the lockdown order and staying at home. I urge you all to continue this good behaviour until the lockdown ends at 6am tomorrow morning (Friday, May 22, 2020).

“Ships and vessel owners including OBMs are advised to keep adhering to this order until the period of the lockdown ends tomorrow morning. Do not leave or arrive at the Honiara Port until after 6 am tomorrow morning as the Order will continue to be enforced for the rest of the daylight hours today and tonight until tomorrow [today] morning,” Acting Commissioner Mangau explains

He warns: “There are heavy penalties including fines and imprisonment for anyone who is found guilty of disobeying the lockdown order.

“I appeal to all citizens within the declared emergency zone from Poha to Alligator Creek to observe this lockdown order and stay at home during the declared period. Do not leave your home unless it is a threatening situation. We still have more hours to go so let us observe it and work together with the Government as it tries its best to protect us all including our children from COVID 19.”

–POLICE MEDIA

