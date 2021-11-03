210,439 DOSES TAKEN

Advertise with Islandsun

Only 11% of population fully vaccinated

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

A total of 210,439 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far.

They include both AstraZeneca and Sinopharm, health Permanent Secretary Pauline McNeil says.

She added said the 210,439 figure was recorded as of 29 October 2021.

“With this, the number of people who completed their second doses is 47,417 which is equivalent to 11.4 percent of population,” McNeil said.

“I thanked those of you who have come forward and get your full dose of COVID-19 vaccines.”

McNeil said the number of people who have received their first dose is 115,309, adding some need to come forward for their second doses.

“So that is still our call to urge those of you who have your second dose overdue to come forward.

“Those of you who are yet to get your first dose please come forward also and those in the provinces that are yet to be reached by our health teams to please be on standby.”

Attorney General John Muria Junior also urges unvaccinated people to come forward and get their COVID-19 vaccine to help protect themself, family, community, and country.”