200 swabbing kits left in Western Province

BY BEN BILUA

Gizo

WESTERN Province’s Ministry of Health and Medical Services says the province’s front-line worker have only 200 swabbing kits left.

John Wale said only 200 people will be tested for COVID-19 this week unless the government provides additional swabbing kits.

“This is serious, our people need to be tested as part of our province have been exposed to this virus. For example, those who attended the mass gathering at Rukutu, Marovo area.

“These people are exposed to the virus because crews of the ships that transported the goods so as people to the gathering have tested positive upon arrival in Honiara,” he said.

Wale also said that manpower is also slowly falling as the current situation has overwhelmed the limited manpower allocated to respond to the COVID-19 situation.

He said Front-liners will be stretched to their limits.

Wale calls on the national government to address both issues immediately in order to contain the virus from spreading in Western Province.