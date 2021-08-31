20 detained, ship held on first night

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

Police have reported 20 arrests in the first night of the lockdown.

They’ve also reported the detention of a landing craft, owned by loggers, on the same night.

The 36-hour lockdown began at 6pm Sunday, ending at 6am this morning.

Covid-19 Police Operations Commander, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Simpson Pugeava said 18 suspects were arrested for breaching the lock-down regulations and two suspects arrested in relation to kwaso (homebrew) issues.

“Those twenty suspects arrested are currently at Central Police Station Custody awaiting further dealings. It is alleged that some of the suspects arrested were related to the rock throwing on the government vehicles on Sunday night.

“Investigation into those arrests still continues and ask those people who might have any information to come forward and assist police.”

He stressed police will not tolerate anyone who breaches the lock-down orders.

Attorney General John Muria Junior in a recent radio talkback prior the lock-down confirmed that the exercise is legal and has hefty penalties if breached.

“If you breach the 36 hour lock-down you will be arrested. Penalty for breaching the lock-down is $15,000 or five years imprisonment,” Muria said.

Police are expected to provide a lockdown update later today.

An officer checking a vehicle at the Ranadi round about checkpoint

Point Cruz road during the lockdown on 30 August 2021

Officer controlling vehicle coming to checkpoint at hotbred Kukum round about