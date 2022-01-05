11 babies born on New Year’s day

Advertise with Islandsun

Share



BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

Eleven babies were born on New Year at the labour ward, National Referral Hospital.

This was confirmed by Julian Timothy, nurse in charge for Labour Ward, NRH yesterday.

“During first day of the new year 11 babies were born. Of the 11 nine are males and only two are females,” Timothy said.

She stressed the number of new born babies born this year is less compared to last years 2020.

“Last year in 2020 we have more babies born compared to this year we have only 11 new born babies,” said Timothy.

In addition the Pfizer-Biontech COVID-19 vaccine for prioritized pregnant woman and youth aged 12 to 17 years have already been launched last year on December 16 2021.

For pregnant women in Honiara the vaccine has commenced and available here at the National Referral Hospital.