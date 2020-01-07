1 escapee recaptured

Advertise with Islandsun

BY JENNIFER KUSAPA

POLICE have recaptured one of the three escapees, Willie Olo, on Monday 5th early morning at LDA area at Betikama.

He was recaptured between 4am and 5am following assistance from the members of the community.

Olo escaped the Correctional facility on December 15, 2019 with two others Frank Firimolea and Dilo Faiga who are still on the run.

The hunt to recapture them is still ongoing and police is renewing its call on the members of the public to support and assist them with information.

Olo following his arrest was brought to the Honiara Magistrate Court by the police for remand.

Police confirmed through a statement that the prison escapee Mr Olo was recaptured at LDA area at Betikama in East Honiara between 4am and 5am on Monday 5th January 2020.

Police said the successful recapture of the prison escapee was done following assistance from members of the community who provided information to police.

Police are grateful for the assistance, which has led to the recapture of the prison escapee.

RSIPF continue to appeal to members of the communities in and around Honiara to help police with information on the location of the two remaining prison escapees.

The two prison escapees Frank Firimolea and Dilo Faiga are still at large and are danger to the communities and business houses.

Meanwhile the Commissioner of Correctional Service Solomon Island (CSSI) Mr Gabriel Manelusi has issued a letter of interdiction to a Senior Officer (Chief Superintendent) last Friday.

The decision was made after a full investigation was conducted by Professional Standard Unit (PSU) into his allege involvement of influencing the current interdiction and serving officers of CSSI to incite traitorous act against the leadership of Commissioner Correctional Solomon Islands and CSSI executive.

“This attitude will build a mistrust and disunity within CSSI organisation and also has undermine the integrity and good reputation of CSSI leadership,” Commissioner Manelusi said in a statement.

He added that the incident occurred on the third and fourth quarter of 2019 until to date.

He said such conduct is a totally breach of CSSI Act and Regulation and can be liable for dismissal or termination accordingly.

“I encourage you my good serving officers or interdiction officers to refrain from such behaviour we have an ACT and Regulation, Rules and protocol to safe guard our action,” CCSI Commissioner Mr Manelusi said.