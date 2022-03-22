WPG Assembly meeting on schedule: Speaker

Share

BY BEN BILUA

Gizo

SPEAKER of Western Province says the Province’s Assembly meeting dates still remains as scheduled.

Adrian Gina made the statement following reports that 18 provincial officers have tested positive of COVID-19 on Sunday.

In an interview with this Island Sun Gizo, he explained that the Assembly meeting will need a quorum – meaning more than half of attendees to proceed.

Gina said the attendees are expected to meet the quorum and the meeting will continue.

“I’ve been in contact with officials from the national government and they informed my office that quorum will be substantiated by importance of the assembly business and the challenge brought in by COVID-19.

“We can resort to 1/3 of a quorum to pass the budget if the number unable to the legal quorum preferences.

“This is tricky as we are not in normal situation so I’m working close with responsible authorities on action needed if the situation changes in the coming days,” he said.

Gina said the upcoming assembly meeting is very important and that is to pass the 2022/2023 Appropriation Budget.

He said most MPAs have arrived in Gizo while other sent in their apologies to the speaker’s office that they will not able to attend the meeting.

“My office have received few apologies most of which are based on health related issues. I accepted their apologies and wish them a quick recovery,” Gina said.

This paper understand that the meeting will takes place at MSG Building beginning Wednesday.