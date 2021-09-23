Work to bring home nationals in Philippines

Advertise with Islandsun

BY MAVIS N PODOKOLO

WORK to bring home remaining stranded students and Solomon Island nationals in the Philippines is still ongoing.

This was confirmed by James Bosamata, deputy secretary for Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development at a recent radio talkback show

Bosamata said the work is spearheaded by the COVID-19 national oversight committee.

“The oversight committee is also working towards repatriating remaining students and nationals from Philippines.

“Again with the flight suspension we will be very careful on how we plan this repatriation flight. But if we are well prepared we will bring them home.”

Bosamata on the same event, adds, the repatriation date for Solomon Islands students is yet to be decided upon – all preparations are ready.

“We will submit our discussions on the Repatriation flight for Solomon Islands student in Fiji to then cabinet for final approval,” Bosamata said.