Work on Tina Hydro project picking up again

WORK on the Tina Hydro Project is picking up again after COVID-19 and few other issues put a brake on the progress of the project.

Chief Executive Officer of Tina Hydro Limited (THL), Younghoon Chang revealed this when he made a courtesy call to acting Prime Minister Manasseh Maelanga, yesterday.

“Covid-19 and few other issues have affected progress of the project but I am happy to say that implementation began to pick up recently with a ground breaking ceremony planned for November,” Changa said.

Maelanga told Chang that Tina Hydro project is a national flagship project, which is important for the reduction of the cost of electricity in Honiara by reducing reliance on diesel fuel to generate electricity.

“We are looking forward for the successful implementation of the Tina Hydro project to help us reduce the high cost of electricity to our people,” Maelanga said.

Tina Hydro Limited (THL) is the entity implementing the Hydropower Facility and Access Road of the Tina River Hydro Development Project.

Korea Water Resources Corporation (K-water) is the selected private sponsor (in association with Hyundai Engineering Company) of Components 1 and 2.

As the main project sponsor, and shareholder in the PC with management control, K-water will lead the PC and ensure that it is managed effectively and all of its contractual obligations are fully met.

K-water will, therefore, be responsible for building and operating the HPF, and ensuring that the EPC contractor effectively executes its contract. K-water is the preferred O&M contractor.

Hyundai Engineering Company is the selected private sponsor (in consortium with K-water) of Components 1 and 2.